Contrasting of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 814.72 N/A -0.53 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aptorum Group Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptorum Group Limited and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 31.42% and an $22 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 10.2% respectively. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.