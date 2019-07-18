Contrasting of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Since Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1771.86 N/A -0.53 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptorum Group Limited and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23 and 23 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group Limited and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Aptorum Group Limited’s downside potential is -5.98% at a $22 average price target. On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 121.69% and its average price target is $28. The data provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.