Contrasting of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 816.67 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptorum Group Limited and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Ophthotech Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, and a 31.11% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.