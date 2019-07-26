Contrasting of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1665.86 N/A -0.53 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited's potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $22 average target price. Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 313.39%.

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 7 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.