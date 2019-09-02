Contrasting of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.10 N/A -0.53 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Aptorum Group Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, and a 33.41% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.