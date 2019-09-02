Contrasting of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1219.10
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Aptorum Group Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Aptorum Group Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, and a 33.41% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.