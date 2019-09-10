Contrasting of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1299.84 N/A -0.53 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.90 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Athersys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Athersys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 33.33% and an $22 average target price. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s average target price is $8.33, while its potential upside is 486.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Athersys Inc. looks more robust than Aptorum Group Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Athersys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 19.9%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.