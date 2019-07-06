Contrasting of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.24 N/A -1.61 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.60 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Teligent Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Teligent Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 219.15% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus price target of $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.