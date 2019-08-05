Contrasting of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.71 N/A -1.76 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.4. The Current Ratio of rival Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has an average target price of $12, and a 226.98% upside potential. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 625.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aptinyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.