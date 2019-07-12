Contrasting of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

We are comparing Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.52 N/A -1.61 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.75 N/A -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, and a 214.14% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.