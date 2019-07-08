Contrasting of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

We are contrasting Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.24 N/A -1.61 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 254.92 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

26 and 26 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21 and 21 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 219.15% at a $12 consensus target price. Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 60.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.