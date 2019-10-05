Contrasting of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 428,539,058.52% -37.5% -35.9% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 346,042,934.96% -169.6% -115.5%

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 113.41% and an $7 consensus target price. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 367.03% and its consensus target price is $8.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., analysts belief.

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.