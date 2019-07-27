Contrasting of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -2.39 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 136.96 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 251.73% and its average target price is $41.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.