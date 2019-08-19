Contrasting of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -2.19 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.51 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 237.50% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 83.4% respectively. 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.