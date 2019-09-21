Contrasting of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -2.19 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 53.9%. 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.