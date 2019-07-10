Contrasting of AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) and Its Rivals

We are comparing AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92% of AptarGroup Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.95% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand AptarGroup Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have AptarGroup Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup Inc. 0.00% 14.10% 5.90% Industry Average 10.02% 19.61% 6.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares AptarGroup Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup Inc. N/A 107 38.23 Industry Average 262.61M 2.62B 19.79

AptarGroup Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AptarGroup Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.23 1.67 2.46

AptarGroup Inc. presently has an average price target of $115, suggesting a potential downside of -6.86%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 13.69%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that AptarGroup Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AptarGroup Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AptarGroup Inc. -0.66% 3.05% 10.16% 8.58% 21.28% 20.38% Industry Average 2.17% 5.93% 15.83% 19.95% 34.95% 23.86%

Liquidity

AptarGroup Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, AptarGroup Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. AptarGroup Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AptarGroup Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

AptarGroup Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AptarGroup Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AptarGroup Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Crystal Lake, Illinois.