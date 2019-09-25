Contrasting of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.14 N/A -0.31 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 31 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

Table 1 demonstrates Approach Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

Approach Resources Inc. has a 3.07 beta, while its volatility is 207.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Suncor Energy Inc.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Suncor Energy Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Suncor Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Approach Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 68.5% respectively. 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Suncor Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.