Contrasting of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

This is a contrast between Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.31 0.00 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.26 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Approach Resources Inc. and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Volatility and Risk

Approach Resources Inc.’s 3.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 207.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Enservco Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Enservco Corporation has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Approach Resources Inc. and Enservco Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Approach Resources Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, and a 122.22% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Approach Resources Inc. and Enservco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 40.2%. Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Enservco Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Enservco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Enservco Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.