Contrasting of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Applied Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 58.28% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.