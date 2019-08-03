Contrasting of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Applied Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 58.28% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
