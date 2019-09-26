Contrasting of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Both Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.