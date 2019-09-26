Contrasting of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Both Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.
Summary
Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
