Contrasting of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

This is a contrast between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 751.75 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -17.08% and its average target price is $81.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.