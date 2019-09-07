Contrasting of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|87.52
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $12.5, while its potential upside is 279.94%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
