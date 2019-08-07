Contrasting of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

We are contrasting Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.51 N/A 0.10 39.39 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 154.76 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 67.4%. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.