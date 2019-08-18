Contrasting of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.20 N/A 0.10 39.39 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 351 4.51 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is presently more expensive than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $425.2 consensus target price and a 43.24% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 73.9% respectively. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.