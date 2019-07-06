Contrasting of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 38.57 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.