Contrasting of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Since Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.55 N/A 0.10 39.39 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.03 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 91% respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.