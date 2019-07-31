Contrasting of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.55 N/A 0.10 38.57 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.81 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 181.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.