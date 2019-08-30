Contrasting of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.24 N/A 0.10 39.39 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. From a competition point of view, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 386.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 14.2%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.