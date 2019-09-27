Contrasting of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.28M 0.10 39.39 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 301,820,317.09% 2.2% 1.7% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,121,478,873.24% -213.7% -140.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.97% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with consensus price target of $7.5.

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 17.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.