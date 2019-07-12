Contrasting of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

As Electronic Equipment businesses, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Inc. 183 3.59 N/A 11.67 16.36 Sonos Inc. 11 0.99 N/A 0.12 85.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apple Inc. and Sonos Inc. Sonos Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Apple Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Apple Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sonos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apple Inc. and Sonos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Inc. 0.00% 51.3% 16% Sonos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apple Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Sonos Inc. has 2 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sonos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apple Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Apple Inc. and Sonos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Inc. 1 10 17 2.61 Sonos Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apple Inc.’s upside potential is 0.24% at a $203.79 average price target. On the other hand, Sonos Inc.’s potential upside is 81.16% and its average price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Sonos Inc. looks more robust than Apple Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.4% of Apple Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.2% of Sonos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Apple Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.04% are Sonos Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apple Inc. -5.9% -4.17% 12.19% -6.63% 1.47% 21.03% Sonos Inc. 0.58% -12.54% -7.35% -26.9% 0% 6.52%

For the past year Apple Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sonos Inc.

Summary

Apple Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Sonos Inc.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers. The company also provides iLife, a consumer-oriented digital lifestyle software application suite; iWork, an integrated productivity suite that helps users create, present, and publish documents, presentations, and spreadsheets; and other application software, such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro X, and FileMaker Pro. In addition, it offers Apple TV that connects to consumersÂ’ TV and enables them to access digital content directly for streaming high definition video, playing music and games, and viewing photos; Apple Watch, a personal electronic device; and iPod, a line of portable digital music and media players. Further, the company sells Apple-branded and third-party Mac-compatible, and iOS-compatible accessories, such as headphones, displays, storage devices, Beats products, and other connectivity and computing products and supplies. Additionally, it offers iCloud, a cloud service; AppleCare that offers support options for its customers; and Apple Pay, a mobile payment service. The company sells and delivers digital content and applications through the iTunes Store, App Store, Mac App Store, TV App Store, iBooks Store, and Apple Music. It also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force, as well as through third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and value-added resellers. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.