Contrasting of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.84 N/A 0.88 17.77 MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 9.11 N/A 0.96 31.23

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC. MGM Growth Properties LLC is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MGM Growth Properties LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 11.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.83% of MGM Growth Properties LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17% MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06%

For the past year Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has weaker performance than MGM Growth Properties LLC

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats on 8 of the 10 factors Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.