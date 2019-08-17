Contrasting of Appian Corporation (APPN) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Both Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 36 15.99 N/A -0.91 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.26 N/A 3.43 6.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Appian Corporation and Micro Focus International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Appian Corporation and Micro Focus International plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Appian Corporation is $41, with potential downside of -31.14%. Meanwhile, Micro Focus International plc’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 8.47%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Micro Focus International plc is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Appian Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Appian Corporation has stronger performance than Micro Focus International plc

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.