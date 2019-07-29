Contrasting of AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Both AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 85 17.43 N/A 0.55 170.81 LogMeIn Inc. 80 3.01 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 highlights AppFolio Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LogMeIn Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppFolio Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. AppFolio Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than LogMeIn Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

AppFolio Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, LogMeIn Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. AppFolio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AppFolio Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

AppFolio Inc. has an average target price of $61.33, and a -41.59% downside potential. Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has an average target price of $85.67, with potential upside of 13.50%. Based on the data given earlier, LogMeIn Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.5% of AppFolio Inc. shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.34% of AppFolio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of LogMeIn Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors AppFolio Inc. beats LogMeIn Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.