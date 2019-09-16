Contrasting of AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

As Application Software companies, AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 93 14.98 N/A 0.55 176.83 Commvault Systems Inc. 52 2.98 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AppFolio Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. Commvault Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AppFolio Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AppFolio Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta means AppFolio Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Commvault Systems Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AppFolio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares and 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. About 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has 63.04% stronger performance while Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats Commvault Systems Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.