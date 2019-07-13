Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.55
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 42.42%. Insiders owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
