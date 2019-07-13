Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.55 N/A -0.05 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 42.42%. Insiders owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.