Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

We will be comparing the differences between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.39 N/A -0.05 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.90 N/A 1.23 14.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 41.94% respectively. Insiders owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.