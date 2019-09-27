Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 1.70 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.