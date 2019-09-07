Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.05 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.