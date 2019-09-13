Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

This is a contrast between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.66 N/A -0.05 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 13.56 N/A 0.43 21.57

Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.