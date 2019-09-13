Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

This is a contrast between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.66
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|13.56
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
