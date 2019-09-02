Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Since Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.41 N/A -0.05 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 112.83 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.