Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.37 N/A -0.05 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.35 N/A 13.56 10.73

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $164.67 average price target and a 24.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 86.9%. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.