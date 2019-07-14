Contrasting of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.55 N/A -0.05 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 89.39 N/A 0.03 60.47

Table 1 highlights Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 29.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.