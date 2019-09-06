Contrasting of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.26 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 provides Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors owned 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.