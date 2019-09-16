Contrasting of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.46 N/A 1.02 16.01 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.17 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Investment Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Apollo Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apollo Investment Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Apollo Investment Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.