Contrasting of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.35 N/A 1.02 16.01 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.55 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Apollo Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.