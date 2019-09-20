Contrasting of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.31 N/A 1.02 16.01 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.50 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Apollo Investment Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Apollo Investment Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 30.5% respectively. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.51%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation.