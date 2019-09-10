Contrasting of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.37 N/A 1.02 16.01 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.70 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Investment Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Investment Corporation has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Associated Capital Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.51%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc.