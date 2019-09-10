Contrasting of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.37
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|34.70
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Investment Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Risk and Volatility
Apollo Investment Corporation has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Associated Capital Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.51%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
