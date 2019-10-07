Contrasting of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 0.00 8.35M -1.81 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 51 2.77 75.51M 1.48 30.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 248,356,681.84% -117.1% -49.9% Globus Medical Inc. 148,408,018.87% 12.9% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.75 beta indicates that Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Globus Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6. Globus Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares and 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance while Globus Medical Inc. has 5.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.