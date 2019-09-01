Contrasting of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.12 N/A 1.54 12.21 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.34 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a -2.96% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. Comparatively, Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gyrodyne LLC.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.