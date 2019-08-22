Contrasting of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. 38 0.69 N/A 1.64 24.81 AAON Inc. 46 5.43 N/A 0.94 54.27

In table 1 we can see Apogee Enterprises Inc. and AAON Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AAON Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Apogee Enterprises Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5% AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.65. AAON Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, AAON Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. AAON Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares and 75.2% of AAON Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.7% of AAON Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88% AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc. was less bullish than AAON Inc.

Summary

AAON Inc. beats Apogee Enterprises Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.