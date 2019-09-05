Contrasting of Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.45 N/A -0.83 0.00 Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 6 0.03 N/A -16.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apex Global Brands Inc. and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6% Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0.00% -55.6% -21.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.51 beta means Apex Global Brands Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.1 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares and 72.1% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93% Francesca’s Holdings Corporation -2.19% -40.85% -60.02% -68.02% -96.74% -73.13%

For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. has stronger performance than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Summary

Apex Global Brands Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 671 boutiques under the name francescaÂ’s in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.